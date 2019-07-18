Trending Stories

Ants living in the Australian desert are ready for 'insect Armageddon'
Early human ancestors were breastfed for the first year of life
Huge Neolithic settlement unearthed near Jerusalem
Stonehenge construction may have been aided by lots of pig fat
Thirty-year study reveals cause of coral bleaching crisis

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the 2019 Wimbledon Championship

Latest News

Pakistan authorities arrest former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Artist makes mural of deceased Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs in Santa Monica
NATO chief: Clock ticking on INF treaty as Russia shows no compliance
'Lion King' star Billy Eichner on meeting Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: 'I was panicking'
British Open 2019: Rory McIlroy cards quadruple-bogey on first hole
 
Back to Article
/