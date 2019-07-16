Trending Stories

Early human ancestors were breastfed for the first year of life
NASA chief: 'Moon is the proving ground, Mars is the destination'
Harsh conditions drive female mammals to kill offspring of competitors
New lizard species found in guts of microraptor
Ejected moons could help solve several astronomical puzzles

Photo Gallery

 
Scenes from Tokyo's Morning Glory Fair

Latest News

Chicago alligator 'Chance the Snapper' captured after a week in city park
Selena Gomez, Joe Jonas support young people in WE Day 2019 trailer
Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach to write 'Barbie' movie starring Margot Robbie
'Space Jam 2': Malcolm D. Lee replaces director Terence Nance
Gov. Brown signs bill requiring Oregon schools to teach about Holocaust
 
Back to Article
/