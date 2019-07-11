Trending Stories

Antarctic ice instability could yield rapid melting, dramatic sea level rise
Archaeologists discover biblical city of Ziklag, place of refuge for King David
Lead trapped in Arctic ice reveals economic impact of wars, plagues
New solar panel produces electricity and clean water
Scientists want to use gravitational waves to find faraway exoplanets

Photo Gallery

 
Women's World Cup: Team USA defeats Netherlands for second title

Latest News

Jet lands in Florida, claiming two new aviation records for circling the globe
'American Idol' alum Josh Gracin expecting fifth child
Ram on the lam gives police the slip in Wisconsin
Wimbledon 2019: Simona Halep advances to women's final
Giant iceberg on the move in Antarctica
 
Back to Article
/