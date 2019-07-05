Trending Stories

Elites' preference for maize led to the collapse of the Maya civilization
Apollo space program spawned technologies, products still in use
Ocean biology experienced dramatic evolutionary shift 170 million years ago
Volcanologists: Magma is wetter than we thought
World's largest seaweed bloom spotted from space

Photo Gallery

 
On the runway at Paris haute couture fashion week

Latest News

Insecticides that threaten bees also harm damselflies, study finds
UNESCO adds five sites to World Heritage List, including Babylon
Wimbledon 2019: Cori Gauff, 15, reaches fourth round
Suspended Dallas Cowboys DL Randy Gregory to file for reinstatement
Trump blames 'airports' gaffe on broken teleprompter
 
Back to Article
/