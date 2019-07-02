Total solar eclipse to cast a shadow on South America

July 2 (UPI) -- For a few hours on Tuesday, across a small portion of the Southern Hemisphere, the sun will disappear behind the moon.

During the total solar eclipse, the moon's shadow will darken parts of the South Pacific, Chile and Argentina.

For those who don't live in or can't make it to South America, there will be several online streams of the event. Exploratorium, a San Francisco museum, will offer live telescope views of the eclipse from Chile beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on its website. The European Southern Observatory's La Silla Observatory in Chile's Atacama Desert will also offer live coverage of the eclipse.

At each location, the total solar eclipse will last just under two minutes.

Solar eclipses occur when the moon passes in front of the sun. Of course, the moon regularly passes in front of the sun, but because the moon orbits Earth at an angle relative to the equator, the shadow usually casts out into space, either above or below Earth. The moon's path has to pass in front of the sun at just the right point in its orbit to cast a shadow on Earth's surface.

Eclipses aren't that rare. Partial or total solar eclipses happen at least once a year, and a total eclipse occurs about every 18 months. But the odds suggest a total solar eclipse will cast a shadow across any specific location just once every 360 years.

The last total solar eclipse, in 2017, plotted a path across the entire continental United States, from the West Coast to the East Coast.