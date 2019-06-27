The sun shines behind the moon during the total solar eclipse viewed from Prineville, Ore. Photo by Pat Benic | License Photo
The long view from Prineville, Ore. Photo by Pat Benic | License Photo
In this composite image from top right to bottom left, the stages of the moon crossing in front of the sun are shown for the total solar eclipse in Prineville. Photo by Pat Benic | License Photo
The moon moves into position and cuts off part of the sun prior to the total solar eclipse in Casper, Wyo. Photo by Mark Abraham/UPI | License Photo
The moon blocks part of the sun as it orbits the earth creating a total solar eclipse over Smith Rock State Park in Terrebonne, Ore. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
A partial solar eclipse moves across the sky near the torch of the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
This composite image of 11 photos shows the progression of the total solar eclipse at Madras High School in Madras, Ore. Photo by Aubrey Gemignani/NASA | License Photo
The total solar eclipse as seen in Sunset Hills, Mo., at 1:17 CST. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The moon blocks most of the sun over Smith Rock State Park in Terrebonne, Ore. Thousands watched the eclipse at the park, where the moon's shadow darkened the sky for nearly 2 minutes. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The moon starts to move across the sun at the end of the eclipse into a "diamond ring" shape formation. Photo by Pat Benic | License Photo
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wear special glasses as they view the eclipse from the White House. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Members of the media watch the eclipse from the White House. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Ivanka Trump watches from the White House. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Attorney General Jeff Sessions (L) and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross watch from the White House. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron, watch. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
President Donald Trump watches from the White House. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A member of the White House staff watches outside the White House. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Darkness descends along the East Coast as the solar eclipse reaches totality on the beach in Isle of Palms, S.C. The Charleston area was the eclipse's final stop on the continental United States. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI. | License Photo
Christine Vagenas of Florida watches the total solar eclipse sitting on the beach in Isle of Palms. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI. | License Photo
A couple watches the total solar eclipse standing in the Atlantic Ocean in Isle of Palms. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI. | License Photo
A woman watches from the water on the beach in Isle of Palms. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI. | License Photo
A partial solar eclipse moves across the sky near the crown of the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Only six people witnessed the umbra from space. Viewing the eclipse from orbit were NASA's Randy Bresnik, Jack Fischer and Peggy Whitson, ESA's Paolo Nespoli, and Roscosmos' Commander Fyodor Yurchikhin and Sergey Ryazanskiy aboard the International Space Station. The station crossed the path of the eclipse three times as it orbited above the continental United States at an altitude of 250 miles. Image courtesy of NASA | License Photo
Aboard the International Space Station, NASA Flight Engineer Randy Bresnik took still images of the eclipse as seen from the unique vantage of the Expedition 52 crew. Image courtesy of NASA | License Photo
Eclipse viewers wear paper plate safety viewers as they watch in Casper, Wyo. Photo by Mark Abraham/UPI | License Photo
A watch party in Sunset Hills, Mo. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Seven-year-old Justin Miller uses a paper plate to attach his solar eclipse glasses as it begins to get dark at an eclipse watch party in Sunset Hills, Mo. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The various phases of the Total Solar Eclipse are shown in this composite image from photos shot at Smith Rock State Park in Terrebonne, Ore. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
This composite image shows the progression of a partial solar eclipse over Ross Lake, in Northern Cascades National Park, Washington. PHoto by Bill Ingalls/NASA | License Photo
A boy looks up with binoculars to view a partial solar eclipse at the Statue of Liberty. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Visitors at a solar eclipse watch party lay on the ground as the sunlight begins to disapear in Sunset Hills, Mo. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
People on a ferry approach the Statue of Liberty, with views of the Brooklyn Bridge and the Manhattan Bridge behind them in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Southern Illinois University cheerleader Madeleine Craven tests her eclipse glasses as fans await the eclipse on campus. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo
An observation balloon is prepared for launch at SIU. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo
The balloons were equipped with devices to study and photograph the eclipse. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo
The balloons were launched to help gather information on the eclipse from the edge of space. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo
A hot air balloon rises above Solartown Campground in Madras, Ore., on Sunday. Tens of thousands from all over the world have descended on the little town to watch the eclipse. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Visitors wait and adjust telescopes at Solartown Campground, where 5,000 sites, which can accommodate up to six people per site, were sold out in advance of the eclipse. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
in advance of the eclipse. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Thousands wait for the the total solar eclipse at Solartown in Madras, Oregon on August 21, 2017. Tens of thousands from all over the world have descended on this little town to witness the total solar eclipse. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
A sign advertises a special eclipse beer along the road in Madras. Photo by Aubrey Gemignani/NASA | License Photo
Carol Jensen, a produce purveyor for Black Bear Diner, shows off solar glasses for sale at a diner in Madras. Photo by Aubrey Gemignani/NASA | License Photo
Signs offering parking for the eclipse appear along the path of totality in Wyoming. Photo by Mark Abraham/UPI | License Photo
Eclipse glasses are for sale along the path of totality in Nebraska on August 19. Photo by Mark Abraham/UPI | License Photo
Campers with tents and RVs occupy the newly established Solartown Campground in Madras. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
A camper sets up his telescope at Solartown on Friday. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
An attendee of the star party looks through a telescope at the sun, at Madras High School, the night before crowds come to watch the total solar eclipse in Madras, Oregon on August 20, 2017. The eclipse will be sweeping across a narrow portion of the contiguous United States from Lincoln Beach, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina on August 21. A partial solar eclipse will be visible across the entire North American continent along with parts of South America, Africa, and Europe. NASA Photo by Aubrey Gemignani/UPI | License Photo
Visitors sit in stopped traffic trying to get into Solartown in Madras, Oregon on August 20, 2017. Tens of thousands from all over the world have descended on this little town to witness the 2017 total solar eclipse on August 21, 2017. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
