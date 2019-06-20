Trending Stories

Rock-eating shipworm found in Philippines is new species of bivalve
Dockworkers' dietary changes reflect the decline of the Roman Empire
Deep-sea fish in shallow waters of Japan not an earthquake predictor
DNA proves Greenland man spotted first known beluga-narwhal
Bitcoin, Las Vegas have the same size carbon footprint

Photo Gallery

 
Protesters rally against extradition bill in Hong Kong

Latest News

Texas cops find live rooster in truck at traffic stop
Rainbow boa at WorldPride breaks Guinness record
'Robot blood' powers robotic fish in Cornell laboratory
DNA analysis offers insight into Japan's ancient population boom, bust
12-foot alligator captured on Florida highway
 
Back to Article
/