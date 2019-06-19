Trending Stories

Rock-eating shipworm found in Philippines is new species of bivalve
Deep-sea fish in shallow waters of Japan not an earthquake predictor
Earthquake swarms feed molten rock to newly forming volcanoes
Plankton species uses bioluminescence to scare off predators
Species of bush tomato a reminder that gender, sexuality are fluid

Photo Gallery

 
Protesters rally against extradition bill in Hong Kong

Latest News

Sex cult leader Keith Raniere convicted on 7 charges
Study: Statins reduce stroke risk for cancer patients who received radiation
Watch live: Trump awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to economist Laffer
Man wins $1 million lottery jackpot on his birthday
Chesley Sullenberger: Boeing 737 Max pilot training not 'sufficient'
 
