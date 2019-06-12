Trending Stories

Mountain on dwarf planet Ceres is made of volcanic mud
Scientists find largest meteorite impact in the British Isles
Ancient Roman grape seeds reveal genetic origins of French winemaking
Study: Almost 600 plant species have gone extinct in last 250 years
Alien worlds are less hospitable to complex life than scientists thought

Photo Gallery

 
Thousands march in gay pride parade in Jerusalem

Latest News

Genetics may be to blame for early, late menopause in some women
Stranger tips Michigan man off to $1 million lottery jackpot
Dominican Republic police arrest 2nd suspect in David Ortiz shooting
Mantis shrimp shield inspires lightweight, impact-resistant materials
Cleveland Cavaliers add California coach Lindsay Gottlieb to staff
 
Back to Article
/