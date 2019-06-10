Trending Stories

Honeybees harmed by tag team of insecticides, mites
NASA to open International Space Station to private astronauts
Powerful deep-ocean vents fuel phytoplankton blooms off Antarctica
Adaptations inspired by cultural change common in the animal kingdom
Milk teeth reveal previously unknown Ice Age people from Siberia

Rafael Nadal, Ashleigh Barty win at the French Open

Nationals hit four straight homers in win over Padres
South Korea official requests inspection of U.S. biosurveillance project
Improvised explosive devices damages U.S. tactical vehicle in Niger
Lowering blood pressure, sodium intake may prevent 94 million early deaths
Pittsburgh police get third loose alligator call in under a month
 
