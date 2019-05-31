Trending Stories

Seismologists find possible early warning sign of a pending megaquake
Cosmonauts complete spacewalk at International Space Station
Warming Arctic to blame for increase in extreme weather
Chimpanzees in West Africa observed fishing for crabs year-round
Early humans may have crossed Central Asian deserts during wetter conditions

Photo Gallery

 
Israeli scientists brew 5,000-year-old beer

Latest News

Iran officials mock Trump peace plan during Quds Day event
Pope Francis meets with Romanian president, religious leaders
North Korea defectors send anti-Kim flyers into London embassy compound
11-foot alligator removed from Florida resident's kitchen
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi gives birth to son Angelo James
 
Back to Article
/