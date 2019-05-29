May 29 (UPI) -- A pair of Russian cosmonauts are conduct a spacewalk on Wednesday to retrieve science experiments and carry out maintenance on the International Space Station.

Expedition 59 commander Oleg Kononenko and fellow cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin stepped out of the space station at 11:42 a.m. to embark on the 6.5-hour spacewalk which was being live streamed on NASA's YouTube channel.

The pair began the exhibition by sending out a special greeting to Alexey Leonov, the first man to walk in space, for his 85th birthday.

Russian space agency Roscosmos said the spacewalk -- the 217th spacewalk devoted to station assembly since 1998 -- was dedicated to Leonov, "the man who took a step into the unknown and found himself one-on-one with unlimited outer space."

The two cosmonauts then turned their attention to maintaining the ship, including installing a handrail, cleaning the windows and removing experiment hardware that was no longer in use.

About 4 hours into the spacewalk, mission control announced the cosmonauts were taking a rest after detaching components for one of two experiments and the associated antennae as they prepared to remove the second.