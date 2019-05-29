Trending Stories

Study find crabs' appearance matches habitat
NASA photo showcases landing site for Mars 2020
Biologists name new rat snake species after Iron Age kingdom
Scientists claim ancient supernova led humans to walk upright
Chimpanzees in West Africa observed fishing for crabs year-round

Photo Gallery

 
Israeli scientists brew 5,000-year-old beer

Latest News

North Carolina man plans to surprise family with $780,000 lottery prize
Seismologists find possible early warning sign of a pending megaquake
Pirates' Josh Bell hits 12th home run during May
Man sets himself on fire on White House Ellipse
Israel to hold repeat elections in September
 
Back to Article
/