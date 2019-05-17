Trending Stories

Almost a quarter of West Antarctica's ice is unstable
Last blue moon of the decade to rise Saturday night
Ancient teeth suggest Neanderthals, modern humans diverged 800,000 years ago
Trump, NASA want another $1.6 billion to return America to the moon
Food rewards may mask animal intelligence

Photo Gallery

 
Migrants in Mexico: Journey to the U.S. border

Latest News

New York Rangers hire John Davidson as team president
University of Memphis' basketball class rated No. 1
Twins place designated hitter Nelson Cruz on injured list
Patriots sign LBs Brandon King, Jamie Collins
Exoplanet-hunting CubeSat photographs Los Angeles
 
Back to Article
/