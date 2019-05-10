Trending Stories

New crystalline material boasts electronic properties never before seen
Miniature relative of T. rex identified by paleontologists in New Mexico
Scientists identify 'jumping' superbug gene resistant to last-resort antibiotic
Fluctuating oxygen caused evolutionary surges during Cambrian period
Under the right conditions, sand behaves like oil

Photo Gallery

 
Japan celebrates Tokyo Pride

Latest News

Google honors haematologist Lucy Wills with new Doodle
Uber offers shares for $45 in long-awaited Wall Street debut
New Jersey woman convicted of forcing Sri Lankan to work 9 years without pay
David Cross will 'certainly' work with 'Mr. Show' partner Bob Odenkirk again
Midwest farmers under the gun to plant corn
 
Back to Article
/