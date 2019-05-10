Google honors haematologist Lucy Wills with new Doodle

Google is paying homage to pioneering medical researcher Lucy Wills with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

May 10 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating what would have been the 131st birthday of haematologist and medical researcher Lucy Wills with a new Doodle.

Wills, whose study into prenatal anemia helped improve preventive prenatal care for women, studied at a number of schools including the Cheltenham College for Young Ladies, Cambridge University's Newnham College and the London School of Medicine for Women.

Wills investigated in India a severe form of life-threatening anemia that was found in pregnant textile workers in Bombay. She discovered that poor nutrition was the cause after a monkey's health improved after being fed Marmite spread which contains yeast extract.

Wills' continued research proved that folic acid played a role in the monkey's health recovering. Folic acid is now recommended for pregnant women to have in their diet.

Google's homepage features artwork of Wills working inside a laboratory alongside a piece of of toast that has Marmite spread on it.