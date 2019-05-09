Trending Stories

Fluctuating oxygen caused evolutionary surges during Cambrian period
New crystalline material boasts electronic properties never before seen
Thawing permafrost leaves traceable carbon footprint in Arctic rivers
Miniature relative of T. rex identified by paleontologists in New Mexico
Astronomers find rare Type Ia supernova with hydrogen emissions

Photo Gallery

 
Christians observe Good Friday in Jerusalem

Latest News

Under the right conditions, sand behaves like oil
RuPaul defines camp, says drag is a political statement on 'Late Show'
Senate intelligence committee subpoenas Donald Trump Jr., reports say
Putin promises to uphold Russia's defense at Victory Day parade
China delegation in U.S. for 2 days of talks aimed at ending long trade war
 
Back to Article
/