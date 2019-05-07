Trending Stories

U.N.: 1M species threatened as global extinction rates speed up
Neutron star collision 4.6 billion years ago sent gold, platinum to Earth
Scientists call for better research on planetary internal dynamics
Half the Earth's oceans may have come from asteroids
Human impact on drought dates back 100 years, NASA study says

Photo Gallery

 
Babies cry as part of tradition in Asakusa Nakizumo festival

Latest News

Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul sustained potential season-ending injury in car accident
Driver cited for using mannequin to drive in carpool lane
GOT7 shares plans for new album, world tour
Prince William is 'absolutely thrilled' for Prince Harry after baby boy's birth
Paramount Network renews 'Ink Master' for Season 12 and 13, orders spinoff
 
Back to Article
/