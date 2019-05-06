Trending Stories

Neutron star collision 4.6 billion years ago sent gold, platinum to Earth
Meteor shower to peak Saturday as Earth collides with Halley's Comet debris
Half the Earth's oceans may have come from asteroids
Pandas descend from carnivores, despite vegetarian diet
Asteroid impact exercise offers practice for NASA, ESA scientists, engineers

Photo Gallery

 
Christians observe Good Friday in Jerusalem

Latest News

XFL to air on weekends on ESPN, ABC, Fox
Giant box of noodles cooked for Guinness record in Japan
'Aladdin': Will Smith says playing Genie after Robin Williams was 'so intimidating'
USS Blue Ridge returns to Singapore as part of Asian deployment
'Spider-Man: Far From Home': Tom Holland meets Jake Gyllenhaal in new trailer
 
Back to Article
/