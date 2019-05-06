Trending Stories

Neutron star collision 4.6 billion years ago sent gold, platinum to Earth
Half the Earth's oceans may have come from asteroids
Meteor shower to peak Saturday as Earth collides with Halley's Comet debris
U.N.: 1M species threatened as global extinction rates speed up
Asteroid impact exercise offers practice for NASA, ESA scientists, engineers

Photo Gallery

 
Christians observe Good Friday in Jerusalem

Latest News

Barbara Perry, 'Dick Van Dyke Show' star dead at 97
Michael Cohen begins 3-year federal prison term
Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran share clips of new single
Ohio bar's menstruation-themed cocktail proves controversial
State Department approves $2.7B Patriot system sale to U.A.E.
 
Back to Article
/