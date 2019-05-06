Trending Stories

Neutron star collision 4.6 billion years ago sent gold, platinum to Earth
Meteor shower to peak Saturday as Earth collides with Halley's Comet debris
Pandas descend from carnivores, despite vegetarian diet
Wildlife in British rivers test positive for cocaine, pharmaceuticals
Human impact on drought dates back 100 years, NASA study says

Photo Gallery

 
Christians observe Good Friday in Jerusalem

Latest News

U.N. report: Extinction rates speeding up, 1M species under threat
U.S. warships defy Beijing by sailing through South China Sea again
U.S., South Korea concluded air force drills, Seoul says
Bahrain approved by State Department for Patriot, F-16 weapons, support
'Busy Tonight': Busy Philipps says talk show is canceled
 
Back to Article
/