Trending Stories

Humans evolved from apes that adapted to the ground
Scientists accidentally designed an incredibly accurate ozone detector
Ancient Chinese skull reveals continuity among early humans in East Asia
Sense of smell differs between people, can shift with small genetic changes
Wildlife in British rivers test positive for cocaine, pharmaceuticals

Photo Gallery

 
Christians observe Good Friday in Jerusalem

Latest News

Thai king marries bodyguard in surprise wedding
On This Day: Cyclone Nargis kills thousands in Myanmar
Famous birthdays for May 2: Dwayne Johnson, Princess Charlotte
UPI Almanac for Thursday, May 2, 2019
Asteroid impact exercise offers practice for NASA, ESA scientists and engineers
 
Back to Article
/