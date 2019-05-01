Trending Stories

World's largest ice shelf is melting 10 times faster than the global average
NASA chief calls for global effort to study asteroid threat
Study details chemical contribution of dwarf galaxy to Milky Way's growth
Humans evolved from apes that adapted to the ground
Squid skin inspires a better space blanket

Photo Gallery

 
Babies cry as part of tradition in Asakusa Nakizumo festival

Latest News

New Raiders RB Isaiah Crowell tears Achilles, out for 2019 season
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky makes 36 saves as Columbus beats Boston Bruins
Jonas Brothers announce North American 'Happiness Begins' tour
Viagra-like drug slowed, reversed heart failure in sheep
Jenelle Evans mourns dog Nugget's death: 'I'm speechless'
 
Back to Article
/