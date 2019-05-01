Trending Stories

World's largest ice shelf is melting 10 times faster than the global average
NASA chief calls for global effort to study asteroid threat
Study details chemical contribution of dwarf galaxy to Milky Way's growth
Humans evolved from apes that adapted to the ground
Squid skin inspires a better space blanket

Photo Gallery

 
Babies cry as part of tradition in Asakusa Nakizumo festival

Latest News

Court: Female runners must keep low testosterone levels to compete at Olympics
'Late Show with Stephen Colbert' to air live after Democratic primary debates
Showtime orders Season 3 of 'The Chi'
Ancient Chinese skull reveals continuity among early humans in East Asia
Last episode of 'Big Bang Theory' taped; farewell special airs May 16
 
Back to Article
/