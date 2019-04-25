Trending Stories

Female sand tiger sharks visit the same shipwrecks off North Carolina coast
The rate of ice loss in Greenland has increased six-fold since the 1980s
Bacteria behave as individuals when navigating a maze
Archaelogists find mummy-filled tomb in Egyptian city of Aswan
Ancient urine details hunting-to-herding transition 10,000 years ago

Photo Gallery

 
Demonstrators for and against Brexit protest in London

Latest News

Prince estate announces 'Originals' album featuring unreleased demos
Houston Rockets' Clint Capela on Golden State Warriors: 'We want them'
NFL Draft 2019: Jets, Lions, Dolphins, Seahawks, Rams looking to trade down
After major U.S. tax changes, average refund this year topped $2,700
Public defender withdraws from Parkland shooter over life insurance payment
 
Back to Article
/