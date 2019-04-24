Archaeologists also found a small statue of Ba-bird, a part-bird, part-human figurine. Photo by Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities

Two of the more than 30 mummies found inside the newly excavated Egyptian tomb. Photo by Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities

April 24 (UPI) -- Archaeologists have found more than 30 mummies enshrined in a tomb discovered in Aswan, an ancient city in southern Egypt.

Inside the rock-cut tomb, a team of Egyptian and Italian researchers uncovered funerary masks, fragments of cartonnages, decorative vases, vessels still containing food, parts of a painted wooden coffin and other artifacts.

The discovery was announced Tuesday by Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities.

"In the main room lied around 30 mummies, among which some of young children who were deposited in a long lateral niche," ministry officials wrote in a Facebook post.

Additional mummies were found in burial chambers connected to the main room.

"An amazing intact stretcher made with palm wood and linen strips, used by the people who deposited the mummies in the tomb, has been discovered," according to ministry officials.

Several painted and unpainted pieces of cartonnages were found in the burial chambers. Ancient Egyptians made cartonnages from papyrus and plaster. The papier-mâché-like materials was used to preserve scrolls, as well as create masks and other decorative items.

Archaeologists also found a small statue of Ba-bird, a part-bird, part-human figurine representing the "soul of the deceased."

Researchers determined the tomb belonged to a person named Tjt and that it dates to around the end of the time of the Pharaohs and the start of the Greco-Roman Period, between 332 BC and 395 AD.

The newly excavated tomb is one of several ancient burial sites located in the ancient city.

"The mission has mapped around 300 tombs dating back from the 6th century BC to the 4th century AD, located in the area surrounding the Mausoleum of the Aga Khan, on the Aswan West Bank," ministry officials wrote. "The Egyptian archaeologists had already excavated 25 tombs in the area from 2015 to 2018."