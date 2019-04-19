Watch live: Space station to receive Cygnus cargo spaceship

April 19 (UPI) --

NASA astronaut Anne McClain is ready and waiting to receive the Cygnus cargo spacecraft with the International Space Station's robotic arm.

The cargo vessel is expected to arrive around 5:30 a.m. ET.

NASA TV will provide live coverage of the event beginning at 4 a.m. The broadcast will return at 7 a.m. for coverage of the cargo ship's installation.

McClain will be assisted by astronaut David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency.

"After Cygnus' capture, ground controllers will command the station's arm to rotate and install it on the bottom of the station's Unity module for a three-month stay," according to NASA.

Cygnus was launched into space from Virginia's Eastern Shore on Wednesday. The cargo ship was carried into space by Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket. The launch was Northrop Grumman's 11th commercial resupply mission for NASA.

Once Cygnus is received and installed, crew members aboard ISS will begin unloading the more than 7,600 pounds of food, supplies, equipment and science experiments.