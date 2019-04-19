The Cygnus space freighter is seen carrying about 7,600 pounds of cargo during it's approach to the International Space Station on Friday morning. Photo by NASA

April 19 (UPI) -- The Cygnus cargo spacecraft was bolted into place on the International Space Station early morning, bringing 7,600 pounds of research and supplies to the station.

The cargo vessel was attached to the Unity module on ISS at 7:31 a.m. EDT, where it will remain until July 23, while flying about 225 miles above the Indian Ocean.

NASA astronaut Anne McClain received the Cygnus cargo spacecraft at 5:28 a.m. EDT with the International Space Station's robotic arm while the ISS was over France.

NASA TV provided live coverage of the event beginning at 4 a.m.

The @NorthropGrumman Cygnus cargo craft has been maneuvered to the Unity module for installation. Watch live now on @NASA TV. https://t.co/cBNqC61h27 pic.twitter.com/LZhkWo2leQ - Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) April 19, 2019

McClain was assisted by astronaut David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency.

"After Cygnus' capture, ground controllers will command the station's arm to rotate and install it on the bottom of the station's Unity module for a three-month stay," according to NASA.

Cygnus was launched into space from Virginia's Eastern Shore on Wednesday. The cargo ship was carried into space by Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket. The launch was Northrop Grumman's 11th commercial resupply mission for NASA.

Once Cygnus is received and installed, crew members aboard ISS will begin unloading the more than 7,600 pounds of food, supplies, equipment and science experiments.