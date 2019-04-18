Trending Stories

DNA suggests Stonehenge builders came from Anatolia
ISS resupply mission launches from Virginia's Eastern Shore
Scientists find the ghost of a new mineral
Meteor strikes eject water from lunar surface
Researchers restore functions to pig brains hours after death

Photo Gallery

 
Hasmonean-era village excavated in Jerusalem

Latest News

Giannis Antetokounmpo jams on, blocks Thon Maker, Bucks beat Pistons in playoffs
Jason Biggs, Jenny Mollen's son Sid fractures skull
Ancient urine details hunting-to-herding transition 10,000 years ago
GenDyn awarded $125M for MK80, BLU-109 bomb components
Iranian president calls on Mideast nations to repel U.S.
 
Back to Article
/