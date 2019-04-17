April 17 (UPI) -- Northrop Grumman is ready for its 11th commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station.

The aerospace and defense company's Antares rocket is scheduled to blast off from Virginia's Eastern Shore at 4:46 p.m. ET Wednesday.

NASA TV will provide live coverage of the mission beginning at 4:15 p.m.

On Tuesday, mission engineers completed loading 7,600 pounds of food, supplies, equipment and science experiments into the Cygnus cargo spacecraft at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility.

The payload will be released into orbit shortly after launch.

"About two-and-a-half hours after launch, an automated command will initiate deployment of the spacecraft's solar arrays," according to NASA. "Full deployment will take approximately 30 minutes."

The cargo ship will be received at the International Space Station early Friday. NASA astronaut Anne McClain will secure the incoming craft with the space station's robotic arm.

"After capture, ground controllers will command the station's arm to rotate and install Cygnus on the bottom of the station's Unity module," NASA reported.

NASA TV will also offer live coverage of the capture and docking process on Friday.