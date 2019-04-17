Researchers restore functions to pig's brain hours after death

When researchers connected the vasculature of a dead pig's brain to a specially designed solution, they were able to restore some cellular and neuronal functions. Photo by Stefano G. Daniele & Zvonimir Vrselja; Sestan Laboratory; Yale School of Medicine

April 17 (UPI) -- Using a solution created to preserve brain tissue, a system called BrainEx, scientists at the Yale School of Medicine were able to restore some basic cellular functions inside a pig's brain hours after death.

"The intact brain of a large mammal retains a previously underappreciated capacity for restoration of circulation and certain molecular and cellular activities multiple hours after circulatory arrest," Nenad Sestan, professor of neuroscience, comparative medicine, genetics and psychiatry at Yale, said in a news release.

During various lab tests, researchers regularly noticed that small brain tissues showed signs of cellular viability several hours postmortem. To find out whether this viability was widespread within a mammalian brain, scientists secured a pig brain from a meat-packing plant and hooked up the brain's vasculature system to their BrainEx solution.

In addition to preserving neural cell integrity, the solution restored some neuronal, glial and vascular cell functionality inside the pig's brain.

RELATED New microscopy method promises better picture of deep brain activity

Researchers hope their BrainEx system -- detailed this week in the journal Nature -- can help scientists study cellular functionality inside intact large mammalian brains.

"Previously, we have only been able to study cells in the large mammalian brain under static or largely two-dimensional conditions utilizing small tissue samples outside of their native environment," said Stefano G. Daniele, an M.D. and Ph.D. candidate at Yale. "For the first time, we are able to investigate the large brain in three dimensions, which increases our ability to study complex cellular interactions and connectivity."

Though some cellular and neuronal functions were restored, no electrical activity -- the kind associated with perception, awareness or consciousness --was recorded. Scientists acknowledged that future studies involving brain restoration attempts should happen under strict ethical oversight.

"Restoration of consciousness was never a goal of this research," said Stephen Latham, director of Yale's Interdisciplinary Center for Bioethics. "The researchers were prepared to intervene with the use of anesthetics and temperature-reduction to stop organized global electrical activity if it were to emerge. Everyone agreed in advance that experiments involving revived global activity couldn't go forward without clear ethical standards and institutional oversight mechanisms."