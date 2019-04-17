Trending Stories

DNA suggests Stonehenge builders came from Anatolia
Airborne microplastic particles found falling on remote mountain peaks
Meteor strikes eject water from lunar surface
Astronomers confirm third planet in binary star system
Scientists find the ghost of a new mineral

Photo Gallery

 
Jerusalem celebrates Palm Sunday

Latest News

NRA sues ad agency for withholding billing documentation
At least 28 killed in Madeira bus crash
Florida prosecutors plan to release video in Robert Kraft solicitation case
Astronaut Christina Koch to break female spaceflight record
Moderate consumption of red meat increases bowel cancer risk
 
