Trending Stories

Bacteria in the human body are sharing genes, even across tissue boundaries
New branches of the Denisovan family tree discovered in Indonesia
Thunderstorms on the other side of the globe trigger heat waves in California
Oil-eating bacteria found at the bottom of the ocean
Solar winds, polar heat explains Jupiter's warming atmosphere

Photo Gallery

 
Demonstrators for and against Brexit protest in London

Latest News

Famous birthdays for April 14: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Loretta Lynn
UPI Almanac for Sunday, April 14, 2019
On This Day: First U.S. dogfight occurs as part of WWI
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp experience outages worldwide
Billionaire plans second mission to the moon for Israel
 
Back to Article
/