Trending Stories

Paleontologists find perfectly preserved dinosaur skin in South Korea
Scientists share first-ever closeup photo of a black hole
Woolly mammoths, Neanderthals had similar genetic traits
Rising air temperatures driving climate change in the Arctic
Alps to lose 90 percent of glacier volume by 2100

Photo Gallery

 
Hasmonean-era village excavated in Jerusalem

Latest News

Eric Trump, Lara Trump expecting their second child
New species of early human found in cave in the Philippines
Three killed in Bangkok hotel fire
Obese mothers' breast milk may contribute to child's weight gain, study says
Man rescues seal from fishing line in Namibia
 
Back to Article
/