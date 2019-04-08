April 8 (UPI) -- Another week, another spacewalk.

NASA astronauts are once again working to upgrade the International Space Station's power system. Anne McClain and David Saint-Jacques stepped outside ISS shortly after 7:30 a.m. ET for the third spacewalk in three months.

During the 6.5-hour spacewalk, the duo "will work to establish a redundant path of power to the Canadian-built robotic arm," according to a NASA blog update.

McClain and Saint-Jacques will also install communications cables, expanding the wireless coverage outside the space station's orbital complex. The new cables will also boost the capabilities of the hardwired computer network.

The ongoing upgrades to the space station's power system will allow the solar arrays to more efficiently store power for use when the space station is on the night-side of planet Earth.