Google honors physicist Hedwig Kohn with new Doodle

Google is paying homage to pioneering physicist Hedwig Kohn with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

April 5 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating what would have been the 132nd birthday of physicist Hedwig Kohn with a new Doodle.

Kohn was one of three women certified to teach physics at a German university before the start of World War II.

She was barred from her position in 1933 due to being Jewish in Nazi-controlled Germany. Kohn escaped to the U.S. in 1940 where she resumed teaching at the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina and Wellesley College in Massachusetts.

Kohn retired from teaching in 1952 and obtained a research associate position at Duke. The physicist then began helping Ph.D students with their research while still continuing her own.

Kohn's pioneering work appears in 20 publications, one patent and hundreds of textbook pages. She was best known for her studies into flame spectronomy and radiometry.

Google's homepage features artwork of Kohn working inside a lab by Carolin Lobbert.