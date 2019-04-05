Trending Stories

California should have had a major earthquake by now, geologists warn
New phallic-shaped clam species found eating wood at the bottom of the ocean
A polymer added to fuel could have saved the twin towers, researchers say
Newly formed sea ice is melting before it reaches the Central Arctic
SpaceIL lunar lander in orbit around moon ahead of touchdown

Photo Gallery

 
President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet at White House

Latest News

Black Pink releases 'Kill This Love' mini album, music video
Police eject raccoon from subway station
Brazilian town captures record for largest decorated Easter egg
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend honor kids with matching tattoos
Pentagon increases number of U.S. troops killed by Iran in Iraq to 603
 
Back to Article
/