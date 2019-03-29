Watch live: Astronauts swap out batteries during Friday morning spacewalk

March 29 (UPI) -- Astronauts Nick Hague and Christina Koch are preparing to venture outside the International Space Station for a 6.5-hour spacewalk.

The flight engineers are scheduled to begin their spacewalk at 8:20 a.m. ET. NASA TV will provide live coverage of the spacewalk beginning at 6:30 a.m.

The duo will replace batteries on the station's starboard truss, part of an ongoing effort to upgrade the ISS power system.

Astronaut Anne McClain was originally slated for the spacewalk as part of the first all female spacewalk, but NASA cancelled it Tuesday because the right size spacesuit for both women to complete the mission is not available.

Friday's spacewalk is the second this month. Last week, Hague and McClain swapped out three old nickel-hydrogen batteries and installed powerful lithium-ion batteries.

When McClain did the March 22 spacewalk, she found that the medium-size upper torso portion of the spacesuit fit her best -- the same size Koch needs -- but only one is available, NASA said.

This time, Koch will accompany Hague as the duo replace three more batteries.

The new batteries will store power produced by two of the space station's solar arrays.

"The spacewalking work continues the overall upgrade of the station's power system that began with similar battery replacement during spacewalks in January 2017," NASA wrote in a blog update.

According to NASA, Hague and Koch have already prepped their spacesuits for the mission, as well as reviewed the relevant spacewalk procedures.