Trending Stories

Plaques linked to Alzheimer's found in the brains of stranded dolphins
Greenland's fastest-shrinking glacier is growing again
Scuba-diving lizard uses air bubbles to stay under water
Extravagant burial estate, ancient village discovered in Jerusalem
The most aggressive spider societies don't always thrive

Photo Gallery

 
President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet at White House

Latest News

Kids' growing brains store 12.5 million bits of information about language
Vitamin C may reduce time for ICU stay
Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane wants to be NFL kicker
Jake Patterson pleads guilty in Wisconsin murders, kidnapping
Capital One Arena in D.C. to have a sportsbook inside
 
Back to Article
/