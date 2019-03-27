A Michigan man said his desire to find cheaper gas led to his winning a $1 million Mega Millions jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

March 27 (UPI) -- A Michigan man's search for cheaper gas paid off in a big way when he won a $1 million Mega Millions lottery jackpot.

Randy Richardson, 56, of Millington, told Michigan Lottery officials he was out for dinner with his wife when he realized he needed to stop for gas.

"I told my wife I saw gas earlier in the day for 22 cents cheaper in Clio, so that's where we went," he said.

Richardson saved some money on fuel at the Beacon and Bridge Market in Clio and while he was at the store, he decided to buy a single ticket for the Friday night Mega Millions drawing.

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn Friday night, 07-36-58-60-62, earning him a $1 million prize.

"I checked my ticket Saturday afternoon and saw I matched five numbers," Richardson said. "I told my wife: 'You won't believe this, but we got five white balls and won $1 million!'"

Richardson said he plans to use some of his money to buy a new Harley-Davidson motorcycle and save for his retirement.

"I think I'll keep searching for the cheapest gas I can find. I figure this time I came out about $1,000,004 ahead," he quipped.