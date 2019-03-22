Watch live: Astronauts venture outside ISS for first spacewalk of 2019

March 22 (UPI) -- NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Anne McClain are donning spacesuits and conducting a spacewalk outside the International Space Station that began shortly after 8 a.m. ET.

The spacewalk is scheduled to last six hours. NASA TV is providing live coverage of the walk.

During their time outside the space station, Hague and McClain will "install adapter plates and hook up electrical connections for three of six new lithium-ion batteries installed on the station's starboard truss," according to a NASA blog update.

Today's work is part of a comprehensive upgrade of space station's power system. Astronauts conducted a similar battery swap in 2017. Over the next couple of years, more batteries will be delivered and used to replace older batteries.

The lithium-ion batteries store power produced by the space station's solar arrays. When ISS is in Earth's shadow, the station's power system can draw on the stored energy.

On March 29, McClain will once again don a spacesuit and step outside the space station. She will be joined by flight engineer Christina Koch.

"This would be the first-ever spacewalk with all-female spacewalkers," according to NASA.

During Friday's NASA TV coverage of the spacewalk, moderators will be answering questions received by the agency's Twitter account.

"Ask questions using #AskNASA and tune in to watch!" NASA tweeted.