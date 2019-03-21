Trending Stories

Commercial agriculture reduces butterfly diversity by two-thirds
Scientists devise method for levitating, propelling objects with light
Record thunderstorm had electric potential of 1.3B volts
NASA detects atomic-force meteor explosion above the Bering Sea
Monarch butterflies face hardships on fall migration

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition

Latest News

Fermi satellite clocks pulsar going 2.5 million miles per hour
March Madness: NM State's Johnny McCants hammers alley-oop vs. Auburn
Bryce Harper hacks first homer as member of Philadelphia Phillies
Texas 13-year-old lands state record 67-pound catfish
Atlanta mayor announces new look at 40-year-old child murders
 
Back to Article
/