Trending Stories

Scientists devise method for levitating, propelling objects with light
Monarch butterflies face hardships on fall migration
NASA detects atomic-force meteor explosion above the Bering Sea
Evolution of the mammalian arm predates the dinosaurs
Dead whale found with 88 pounds of plastic in stomach in the Philippines

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition

Latest News

Record thunderstorm had electric potential of 1.3B volts
Daphne Oz expecting fourth child with husband John Jovanovic
Pentagon disputes report on civilian casualties in Somalia
ACLU sues Kentucky after governor signs another abortion law
U.S. livestock called at risk for foot-and-mouth disease outbreak
 
Back to Article
/