Watch live: SpaceX Crew Dragon prepares to return to Earth

March 7 (UPI) -- SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft proved the private space company is capable of safely launching and carrying astronauts from Earth to the International Space Station.

Now, SpaceX and and Crew Dragon must demonstrate their ability to safely shepherd astronauts back to Earth.

"The uncrewed SpaceX DM-1 mission has one final milestone and that is the safe return to Earth," NASA wrote in an update.

On Thursday afternoon, the International Space Station confirmed in a tweet that the Crew Dragon hatch had closed. The spacecraft will undock at approximately 2:30 a.m. ET Friday morning.

The undocking will be streamed live on NASA TV.

The Crew Dragon's deorbit burn will be followed by a splashdown into the Atlantic Ocean, scheduled to occur at approximately 8:45 a.m. EST Friday.

Last week, the Crew Dragon made history as SpaceX launched the first spacecraft under NASA's commercial crew program. After being released by the rocket's second stage, the Crew Dragon executed a series of orbital phasing maneuvers, finally rendezvousing with the International Space Station on Sunday morning.

After executing a docking maneuver, scientists unloaded 400 pounds of equipment and supplies. Crew Dragon has remained attached to the space station since Sunday, allowing SpaceX engineers more time to test a variety of systems and components.

The inaugural commercial crew test flight, Demo-1 mission, is uncrewed. However, Crew Dragon is carrying one lifeless -- but lifelike -- passenger, a dummy outfitted with a variety of sensors so scientists can measure the forces exerted on the body during the mission. SpaceX engineers dubbed the dummy Ripley, a nod to the movie Alien.

In additional to bringing Ripley safely back to Earth, Crew Dragon is tasked with returning some 350 pounds of gear and scientific experiments.

If all goes as planned -- as was the case with the first half of the mission -- SpaceX could conduct a crewed test flight as early as April.

NASA selected SpaceX and Boeing to design and build crew-carrying spacecraft to carry astronauts to and from the space station -- replacements for the Space Shuttle, which NASA retired in 2011.