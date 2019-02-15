Trending Stories

Scientists finally solved the mystery of the cassowary's casque
Dense river of stars found 1,000 light-years from Earth
Long-necked dinosaur with a heart-shaped tail discovered in Tanzania
New frog species discovered on remote Ethiopian mountain
Researchers find the source of black carbon in the Arctic

Photo Gallery

 
Palestinians celebrate Valentine's Day

Latest News

Atlanta Falcons to let CB Brian Poole enter free agency
Geologists use tide gauge measurements to track tremors
Judge issues gag order in Roger Stone case
Mueller interviewed Sanders in Russia probe
Acacia ants' vibrational sensors can differentiate between nibbles and wind
 
