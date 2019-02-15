Trending Stories

Scientists finally solved the mystery of the cassowary's casque
Long-necked dinosaur with a heart-shaped tail discovered in Tanzania
Dense river of stars found 1,000 light-years from Earth
New frog species discovered on remote Ethiopian mountain
Mars rover Opportunity declared dead after 15 years of scientific exploration

Photo Gallery

 
Balloons take flight at Al-Ula Balloon Festival in Saudi Arabia

Latest News

Mueller interviewed Sanders in Russia probe
Acacia ants' vibrational sensors can differentiate between nibbles and wind
Study: Chemical in Roundup may increase cancer risk by 40 percent
Aurora, Ill., shooting leaves multiple people injured
Huge python turns up in family's laundry room
 
Back to Article
/