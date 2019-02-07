Trending Stories

First-ever exoplanet collision observed in Kepler 107 system
Meat consumption is pushing 150 large animal species toward extinction
Venom potency varies from snake to snake, even in same population
New scale to grade the strength of storm-carrying atmospheric rivers
First accurate 3D map of the Milky Way shows the galaxy is warped

Photo Gallery

 
Coming of Age Day celebrations in Tokyo

Latest News

Russia to repatriate all North Korea laborers, official says
General Atomics awarded $30.9M more for MQ-9 missile defense testing
Veterinarian saves cat found caked with snow
BB&T, SunTrust announce merger to create 6th-largest bank
HPV linked to increased risk for cardiovascular disease
 
Back to Article
/