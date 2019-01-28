Trending Stories

Baffin Island landscapes ice-free for first time in 40,000 years
NASA's New Horizons shares clearest image yet of Ultima Thule
Sightings suggest rare angel sharks are living off the coast of Wales
Scientists question the ethics, sustainability of planned octopus farms
World's first tendril-like soft robot can curl and climb

Photo Gallery

 
Coming of Age Day celebrations in Tokyo

Latest News

'Leaving Neverland': Director, Michael Jackson estate spar over film
Bug bombs do a crummy job of killing cockroaches, study finds
3 dead after rare tornado hits Havana, Cuban leader says
U.S. envoy announces framework of U.S.-Taliban peace plan
Royals agree to $16.25M extension with 2B Whit Merrifield
 
Back to Article
/