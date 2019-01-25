Trending Stories

Doomsday Clock remains at two minutes to midnight
World's first tendril-like soft robot can curl and climb
Scientists question the ethics, sustainability of planned octopus farms
Sightings suggest rare angel sharks are living off the coast of Wales
NASA's New Horizons shares clearest image yet of Ultima Thule

Photo Gallery

 
Coming of Age Day celebrations in Tokyo

Latest News

Finding of protein key to insulin production may help diabetes treatment
AECOM gets $9M Army contract for assault breacher supplies
Whole Foods recalls spinach products over salmonella concerns
Blood pressure medication recalls may lead to shortage
Baffin Island landscapes ice-free for first time in 40,000 years
 
Back to Article
/