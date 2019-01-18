Trending Stories

Australia registers hottest night on record
Geneticists accidentally engineer mice with especially short, long tails
To avoid blood-sucking insects, paint your body
Cassini data suggests Saturn's rings are surprisingly young
AI-powered genomic analysis reveals unknown human ancestor

Photo Gallery

 
Tokyo begins new business year with prayer

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys fire OC Scott Linehan
Asteroid impact rates increased 290 million years ago
Redskins owner Daniel Snyder buys 305-ft yacht with two-deck IMAX theater
Friends use couch to skate across Minnesota lake
Union workers, environmentalists protest Ford, GM at Detroit Auto Show
 
Back to Article
/