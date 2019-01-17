Trending Stories

Dogs started helping humans 11,500 years ago, fossils in Jordan suggest
'Curb Your Enthusiasm' helps study brain's sense of time
Physicists replicate earliest days of the universe in super-chilled helium
AI-powered genomic analysis reveals unknown human ancestor
Romeo, world's loneliest frog, finally scores a date

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from South Korea’s largest winter festival

Latest News

Trump denies military plane for Pelosi's Afghanistan trip
Two rescued after avalanche buries skiers at New Mexico resort
'Guru in bling' gets life in prison for death of journalist
Cassini data suggests Saturn's rings are surprisingly young
New screening could accurately predict type 1 diabetes risk in babies
 
Back to Article
/