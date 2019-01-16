Trending Stories

Magnetic North's erratic behavior forces update to global navigation system
Russian space telescope Spektr-R stops responding
Light powers faster 3D printing
Romeo, world's loneliest frog, finally scores a date
Skull scans reveal how prehistoric dogs caught dinner

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from South Korea’s largest winter festival

Latest News

Jimmy Fallon sings with Lin-Manuel Miranda, 'Hamilton' cast
Carlos Santana announces North American summer tour
Sprint to stop selling location data to third parties
Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard steals stick with skate
Dogs started helping humans 11,500 years ago, fossils in Jordan suggest
 
Back to Article
/